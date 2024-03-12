Icon Sports Club, NFRSA earn full points in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Icon Sports Club continued their good form and registered another victory in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League held at the Judges Field here today. Icon in today’s game defeated New Star Club by 9 wickets. In the other match of the day NFRSA won against 91 Yards Club by 15 runs.

Brief scores: NFRSA vs 91 Yards Club: NFRSA 132-7 (20 overs), Sapna Choudhury 37 no, Kalpana Chautal 26, Ruhina Pegu 2-18, 91 Yards Club 117-8 (20 overs), Priyanka Dutta 26 (no), Pahari Saikia (23), Genevie Pando 2-15. New Star Club vs Icon Sports Club: New Star Club 79-8 (20 overs), Baibhabee Das 25, Diya Barman 20, Anita Lodhi 3-10, Urmila Chatterjee 2-15, Icon Sports Club 81-1 (7.4 overs), Jyoti Devi 38 (no), Anita Lodhi 31 (no).

