Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 91 Yards Club registered 8-wicket victory over SG Club in rain disturbed match of the Guwahati Premier League Cricket tournament held at the Judges Field here today.

Chasing 47 runs to win, 91 Yards Club reached the target in 3.2 overs losing just 2 wickets. Ishaan Ahmed remained not out on 14. Earlier SG Club scored 46-5 in their stipulated 8 overs.

