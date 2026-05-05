Aakriida Centre of Excellence Storm into Semis of Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Aakriida Centre of Excellence registered a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over Ankurjyoti Club in the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament at NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon on Monday.

After winning the toss, Ankurjyoti Club opted to bat first but failed to capitalize on the decision, struggling against a disciplined Aakriida bowling attack. They were bundled out for just 49 runs in 22.5 overs. Geet Kalita was the lone contributor with the bat, scoring 21 runs, while the rest of the batting lineup faltered.

Aakriida’s bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, led by Raj Sharma, who claimed 4 wickets for just 7 runs in 2.5 overs. Monjit Das and Gokul Das also played key roles, picking up 3 wickets each to dismantle the opposition.

In response, Aakriida Centre of Excellence comfortably chased down the target, scoring 50 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in just 8.4 overs. Amaan Ullah top-scored with 21 runs, while Monjit Das remained unbeaten on 15, guiding his team to victory.

For Ankurjyoti Club, Shaurya Yadav managed to take 2 wickets.

With this convincing win, Aakriida Centre of Excellence have qualified for the semifinal round from Group C.

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