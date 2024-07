Seeded players move in Super Series Tennis Tournament at All Assam Tennis Association complex

Guwahati: All the seeded players moved to the singles quarterfinals in the ongoing OIL AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 and 14 years at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal. Top seeds of boys under 12 and 14 years Nibras Hussain and Chandogya Pathak of Assam defeated their opponents in straight sets to reach the last 8 stage.

RESULTS: -

Girls Singles Under 12 Years (Pre-quarter):

Padmapriya Ramesh beat Dhyanaa Morang 4-0, 4-0

Sanrachna Das beat Dhaniska Mahanta 4-0, 4-2

Eshitha Sriyala beat Evana Arora4-0, 4-0

Priyangshi Chatterjee beat Devanshi Tamuly 4-1, 4-1

Ayushre Nath beat Falak Mehta 4-1, 4-2

Mrigakshi Changmai beat Swara Pawar 4-1, 5-3

Sarena Gehlot beat Kristi Haloi 4-0, 4-0

Ruhi Singh beat Phaagun Jyoti 4-0, 4-2

Boys Singles Under 12 Years (Pre-quarter):

Nibras Hussain beat Ayaan Rahman 4-0, 4-0

Ahaan Jain beat Eklavya Roy 4-1, 4-2

Thanush Sekhar beat Vihaan Mulukutla 4-1, 4-1

Udit Praghan beat Shlok Aland 1-4, 4-2, 4-0

Taksheel Nagar beat Pratichi Basu 4-0, 4-0

Eashandeep Boro beat Riyaan Dutta 4-0, 4-0

Nihal S Reddy beat Souvit Borthakur 4-0, 4-0

Girls Singles Under 14 Years (Pre-quarter):

Sudiksha Banerjee beat Dhyanaa Morang 4-1, 4-2

Khushi Kadiyan beat Sanrachna Das 4-0, 4-0

Eshitha Sriyala beat Aryana Kakati 4-0, 4-0

Padmapriya Ramesh beat Kristi Haloi 4-2, 4-2

Sarena Gahlot beat Priyanshi Chatterjee 4-0, 4-0

Ahana Das beat Evana Arora 4-1, 4-1.

Boys Singles Under 14 Years (Pre-quarter):

Chandogya Pathak beat Chandra Mohanty 4-0, 4-0.

