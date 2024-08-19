Abhigyan Bhattacharjee wins bronze in NTPC National Ranking Sub Junior Archery Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Abhigyan Bhattacharjee gave Assam a bronze medal in the NTPC National Ranking Sub Junior Archery Championship that concluded at the Nehru Stadium here today. Abhigyan won the medal in the boys recurve event. Sohum Sharad Kanas (Maharashtra) bagged the gold medal in this event and Pranjali Thaliya (Rajasthan) collected gold medal in the girls category. In the compound section Sukhmandeep (Punjab) and Dristi (Delhi) bagged gold medals in boys and girls event respectively.

