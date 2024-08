Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Mahesh Kumwat (Rajasthan) and Srusti Balaji (Maharashtra) emerged champion in the boys and girls Recurve category in the Junior National Ranking Archery Championship held at the Nehru Stadium here today. The gold medals in the compound category were won by Manab Yadav (Maharashtra, boys) and Ekta Rani (Haryana, girls).

