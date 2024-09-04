Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The birth anniversary of Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Arjuna Awardee from Assam, celebrated across the State as Abhiruchi Sports Day. The main function was held in the city and it was attended by Olympics medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Nandita Gorlosa, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister of Assam.

The day started with a mass jogging from the Judges field which was flagged off by Lovlina Borgohain. More than thousand students and players from various schools and training institutes took part in it which culminated at the Nehru Stadium.

Addressing the gathering at the Judges Field Lovlina wished Bhogeswar Baruah on his 87th birthday. She also counselled the young people to put in a lot of effort to make their dreams come true.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa also spoke a few words in this event, She said,“Many of you will pursue sports as a career in the future. Stay focussed. The Assam Government is working to promote sports in the state and it will continue in the coming days also.”

The event was also attended by former international athlete Tayabun Nessa, former footballer and Director of Oil India Limited Ashoke Das, former MLA Kamala Kalita and Dharmananda Barua, Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The mass jogging was followed by a dance and PT competition among the students of various schools which was held at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium. The students gave amazing performances at the event.

