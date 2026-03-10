ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament Kicks Off with Trophy and Jersey Unveiling

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) organised the Curtain Raiser Ceremony of the ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament at the 91 Yards Club Auditoriumon Monday. The ceremony marked the official unveiling of the tournament trophy along with the official team jerseys of the participating teams. The event was graced by the presence of. Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Devajit Saikia as the Chief Guest along with ACA Vice President Romen Dutta, ACA Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, along with the other officials.

Addressing the gathering, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia appreciated the initiative taken by the Assam Cricket Association in organising the ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament and congratulated the organisers for creating a platform that brings together professionals from different sectors through the spirit of cricket.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament 2026 Trophy along with the official team jerseys of the participating teams, marking the formal commencement of the tournament.

ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament 2026 is scheduled to begin from Tuesday with the final scheduled to be held on March 22. at the Judges’ Field. A total of 36 representing Government Departments, Semi-Government Institutions, PSUs, Private Organizations and other corporate establishments from across Assam will participate in the championship.

