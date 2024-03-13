AG Assam storm into semis of Indian Audit and Accounts Department East Zone Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: AG Assam stormed into the semi final in the Indian Audit and Accounts Department East Zone Cricket defeating A G Jharkhand by 89 runs at the Nehru Stadium here today. Top performers in the match were Aniruddha Saha and Samik Das of the winning team. While Aniruddha scored a century and remained not out on 101 (69 balls, (4X13), 6X3), Samik picked up 4-5. In the other match of the day AG Tripura thrashed AG Bihar by 10 wickets.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by former first class cricketer Subhrajit Saikia in presence of KS Gopinath Narayan, Principal Accountant General, Assam.

Brief scores: 1st match: AG Assam 159-3 (20 overs), Aniruddha Saha (101no), AG Jharkhand 70 (17.1 overs), Sabir Hussain 33, Samik Das 4-5.

2nd match: AG Bihar 68 (14.5 overs), Rajesh Kumar 24, Subham Ghosh 5-18, AG Tripura 70-0 (6 overs), Swastik Samal 40 no.

