AIAT Senior School bow out from Dewkon Inter District School Football tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: AIAT Senior Secondary School of Kamrup bowed out from the Dewkon Inter District School Football tournament at the SAI ground in the city today. AIAT Senior Secondary School lost the tie to Bampathar BHS School of Charaideo by a solitary goal. The all important goal of the match was scored by Suraj Pratim Deori.

Meanwhile Sivasagar Govt HS & MP School registered two victories on Thursday. In their first game they thrashed Railway HS School of Lumding by 7-0. In the second game they won against Haribhanga HS School of Nalbari 4-0. In another game at the Nehru Stadium Numaligarh HS School, Golaghat beat Mahmora High School, Dibrugarh 4-1.

