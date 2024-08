Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Betkuchi High School displayed another good show in the Subroto Cup Girls Football competition in New Delhi today. In their third match of the competition, Betkuchi thrashed Dadra and Nagar Haveli by 21-0. Mary Mech and Doshmei Rowtio score nine and seven goals in the match. Sangita Pachi (4) and Rosmhi Basumatary were the other scorers for Assam outfit.

