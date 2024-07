Our sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Aisangfa Gogoi from Assam bagged a silver medal in the Junior 55kg category of Khelo India Women Weightlifting meet at Bhubaneswar on Friday. She lifted 73kg in snatch and 94 kg in Clean and Jerk.

