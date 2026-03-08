AITA Championship Series Set to Begin in Guwahati on March 9

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-12 and 14 years age group will be held at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city from March 9. The qualifying round of the competition was held today and 14 players in the boys 12 and 14 years qualified for the main draw. All together 110 players from different parts of the country including Assam are taking part in this prestigious national ranking tournament.

Also Read: ISL: Chennaiyin edge past Kerala Blasters for first win of campaign