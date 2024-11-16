All Assam Football Player’s Welfare Association (AAFPWA) honours the memory of six footballers

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Football Player’s Welfare Association (AAFPWA) organized a condolence-cum-exhibition match on Friday at the Nehru Stadium in the city to honour five State footballers who recently passed away. The match was played between the All Assam Football Player’s Welfare Association and United Brothers Club.

The five footballers commemorated during the event were Tashen Borah, Ramesh Phukan, Kul Bahadur Thapa, Durga Chetry, Shiva Gogoi, and Utpal Basumatari. The match brought together several former national and international players, representing both teams.

The event was also graced by prominent football legends of Assam, including Arun Borthakur, Swadhin Dekaraja, Debashish Roy, Motilal Das, Dambaru Khanikar and Paresh Kakoti, among others.

This gathering of past and present football figures served as a touching tribute to the departed footballers and a celebration of their contributions to the sport.

