All Assam Inter District Badminton Championship begins in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 72nd All Assam Inter District Badminton Championship got under way at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. The competition is held in seven different age categories along with senior men and women and nearly 450 players from different districts of the State are participating in the competition. Assam Badminton Association for the first time organized U-7 event in the meet.

Also Read: 8th PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Concludes with 500 Shuttlers at Kanaklata Stadium

Also Watch: