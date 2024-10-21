All Assam Inter-District Wrestling Championship: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends closing ceremony

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the closing ceremony of the 17th All Assam Inter-District Wrestling Championship held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium today. The competition, organized by the Assam Wrestling Association, saw the participation of wrestlers from 30 affiliated units.

Commending the Assam Wrestling Association, the Governor said that such competitions inspire young wrestlers to aim high and bring laurels to the State and the nation. He emphasized that while winning and losing are integral parts of sports, participation holds greater significance as it instils hope and helps sharpen athletes’ skills. The Governor also handed over the awards to the winners.

Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, MP of Mangaldai, Dilip Saikia, General Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar and a host of dignitaries attended the closing ceremony. Karbi Anglong emerged as the best team in the competition and Golaghat finished runners up.

Also Read: Guwahati: All Assam Inter-District Wrestling Championship begins at DTRP Indoor Stadium

Also Watch: