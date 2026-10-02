All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship concludes in Golaghat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 23rd Youth and 30th Senior All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship concluded at Golaghat recently. Around 450 athletes and officials from 28 affiliated districts of Assam along with Assam Police and Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association participated in the Championship. Final Results: Youth SANDA (Fighting) category-Dibrugarh won the 1st Place with 3 Gold , 1 silver and 1 Bronze medals. Sivasagar won the 2nd Place with 3 Gold and 1 silver medals. While Dhemaji bagged the 3rd Place with 2 Gold medals. In the Youth TAOLU ( Routine) category: Biswanath won the 1st place with 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze medals, Kamrup (M) finished 2nd with 6 Gold medals and Dibrugarh won the 3rd Place with 4 Gold, 3 silver and 2 Bronze Medals. Senior SANDA (Fighting) category: Sivasagar won the 1st Place with 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medals, Assam Police won the 2nd Place with 3 Gold , 3 Silver and 1 Bronze medals and Golaghat won the 3rd Place with 3 Gold, 2 silver and 3 Bronze medals. 4) Senior TAOLU ( Routine) category: Biswanath won the 1 Place with 12 Gold,12 Silver and 2 Bronze medals, Kokrajhar bagged the 2nd Place with 8 Gold, 4 Silver and 5 Bronze medals while Kamrup (M) won the 3rd Place with 7 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medals.

Asian Games: Medal Tally (top 10)

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 154 71 63 288

2 Japan 59 79 79 217

3 Korea 30 30 53 113

4 Uzbekistan 16 21 19 56

5 IR Iran 12 17 13 42

6 Thailand 12 11 15 38

7 Bahrain 11 5 5 21

8 India 10 22 32 64

9 Kazakhstan 9 19 36 64

10 DPR Korea 7 8 9 24

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