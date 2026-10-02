Local Sports

All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship concludes in Golaghat

23rd Youth and 30th Senior All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship concludes in Golaghat, with 450 athletes and officials from 28 districts participating.
All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 23rd Youth and 30th Senior All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship concluded at Golaghat recently. Around 450 athletes and officials from 28 affiliated districts of Assam along with Assam Police and Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association participated in the Championship. Final Results: Youth  SANDA  (Fighting) category-Dibrugarh won the 1st Place with 3 Gold , 1 silver and 1 Bronze medals. Sivasagar won the 2nd Place with 3 Gold and 1 silver medals. While Dhemaji  bagged the 3rd Place with 2 Gold medals.  In the Youth TAOLU ( Routine) category: Biswanath  won the  1st place with 10 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze medals, Kamrup (M)  finished 2nd with 6 Gold medals and Dibrugarh  won the 3rd Place with 4 Gold, 3 silver and 2 Bronze Medals. Senior SANDA (Fighting) category: Sivasagar  won the 1st Place with 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medals, Assam Police  won the 2nd Place with 3 Gold , 3 Silver and 1 Bronze medals and Golaghat won the 3rd Place with 3 Gold, 2 silver and 3 Bronze medals.  4) Senior TAOLU ( Routine) category: Biswanath won  the 1 Place with 12 Gold,12 Silver and 2 Bronze medals, Kokrajhar bagged the 2nd Place with 8 Gold, 4 Silver and 5 Bronze medals while Kamrup (M) won the 3rd Place with 7 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medals.

 Asian Games: Medal Tally (top 10)

Country                 Gold       Silver      Bronze   Total

1  China                 154         71           63           288

2  Japan                 59           79           79           217

3  Korea                30           30           53           113

4  Uzbekistan        16           21           19           56

5  IR Iran               12           17           13           42

6  Thailand            12           11           15           38

7  Bahrain              11           5             5             21

8  India                  10           22           32           64

9  Kazakhstan       9             19           36           64

10 DPR Korea     7             8             9             24

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Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association
Senior All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship
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