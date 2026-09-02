All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship concludes in Udalguri

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 23rd Sub-Junior & 23rd Junior (Boys & Girls) All Assam Inter-District Wushu Championship concluded at Udalguri Stadium on Monday. Nearly 500 athletes along with officials from 28 affiliated districts participated in the Championship.

In the Sub-Junior SANDA (Fighting) category Golaghat emerged champion with 14 medals including seven gold. Sivasagar and Biswanath finished second and third with 10 and 13 medals respectively.

In the Sub-Junior TAOLU (Routine) category Biswanath bagged the top spot with 19 medals. Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association and Kamrup (M) finished second and third with 12 and 10 medals respectively. In the Junior SANDA (Fighting) category Dibrugarh emerged champion with three gold while Golaghat won the 2nd place with 12 medals and Dhemaji won the 3rd place with 2 Gold. On the other hand in the Junior TAOLU (Routine) category Biswanath won the 1st place with 29 medals, Kamrup (M) ended at the second place with 15 medals and Kokrajhar finished third with 12 medals.

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