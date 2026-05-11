All Assam Inter-University Badminton Tournament Concludes with Cotton, RGU Titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: All Assam Inter University Badminton Tournament 2026, organized by Gauhati University, concluded at the University campus on Saturday. The two-day sporting event witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 18 universities across Assam, with nearly 200 players competing in the tournament.

In the Men’s Category, Cotton University emerged as the champion, while Gauhati University secured the 1st runner-up and Dibrugarh University finished 2nd runner-up. In the Women’s Category, Royal Global University won the championship, followed by Assam down town University as the 1st runner-up and Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences as the 2nd Runner-up.The closing ceremony was attended by Prof. Utpal Sarmah, Registrar, GU, Goutam Mahanta, treasurer of the Assam Badminton Association; and Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, DSW, GU.

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