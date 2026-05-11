Raktim Saikia elected vice president of All India Tennis Association

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports organiser Raktim Saikia, who is also the president of the All Assam Tennis Association, has been elected as the vice president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Earlier, Saikia served the organisation in various capacities, including treasurer and joint secretary. He was also the convenor of the Junior Development Committee and a member of the Development Committee as well as the Finance Committee of AITA.

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