Manchester City’s hefty price tag for Nathan Ake leaves Barca in a fix

Manchester: Defending La Liga champions FC Barcelona have suffered a setback in their attempts to sign Nathan Ake to bolster their defence as former English champions Manchester City have demanded a hefty transfer fee to let go of the Dutch defender.

Barcelona have faced many issues with their backline in the first half of the season and have launched an all-out attempt to get defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window. In that respect, Ake has emerged as the right option for the Spanish giants as he is left-footed, comfortable as a centre-back, and capable of filling in at left-back when required, an attribute that adds tactical flexibility.

Despite these attributes, Ake has not been able to nail down a starting role under Pep Guardiola, even though his performances with the Netherlands show he can operate at a high international level.

“The Dutch international is open to leaving Manchester City, and the idea of playing for Barca was particularly appealing to him. For Barcelona, this combination of experience and versatility made him an attractive name in a market with limited options,” claimed a report from SPORT on Sunday. IANS

Also Read: Africa Cup of Nations: Sadio Mane goal gives Senegal draw against DR Congo