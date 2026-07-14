All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Championship concludes in Dibrugarh

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DIBRUGARH: The 5th All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Championship concluded successfully on July 12 at the Indoor Stadium of the Dibrugarh District Sports Association (DDSA). The championship was organised by the Dibrugarh District Sports Association under the aegis of the Assam Table Tennis Association and witnessed enthusiastic participation from 482 paddlers representing various districts across Assam.

In the Men's Singles, Anol Kashyap of Oil India Limited emerged champion after defeating Dibyash Rajkhowa Roy of Guwahati in the final. Shahidul Alam Ahmed (Dibrugarh) and Aditya Aryan Bora secured the joint third position.

In the Women's Singles, Gargi Saikia of Guwahati clinched the title, while Devika Barman finished as runner-up. Bhawna Kashyap and Akshita Roy, both from Guwahati, shared the third position.

In the Under-19 Boys' category, Dibyash Rajkhowa Roy (Guwahati) emerged champion, with Samarth Modi of Dibrugarh finishing runner-up. Aditya Aryan Bora and Abhik Kashyap secured third place.

The Under-19 Girls' title was won by Devika Barman, while Ishani Gogoi (Guwahati) was the runner-up. Akshita Roy and Gargi Saikia finished in third place.

In the Under-17 Boys' event, Abhik Kashyap claimed the championship, defeating Biprajit Paul in the final. Arohan Das (Sivasagar) and Arnesh Baruah (Jorhat) secured third place.

The Under-17 Girls' title went to Devika Barman, while Praharsha Kashyap of Nagaon finished runner-up. Akshita Roy and Rahini Dev (Silchar) secured third position.

In the Under-15 Boys' category, Biprajit Paul emerged champion, while Adrik Gogoi of Dibrugarh finished runner-up. Sampurna Dutta and Hridath Jain shared third place.

The Under-15 Girls' title was won by Ishani Gogoi, with Rahini Dev finishing runner-up. Idhika Barkotoki and Nafisa Rajiya, both from Guwahati, secured third place.

In the Under-13 Boys' category, Biprajit Paul was crowned champion, while Nirbhesh Saikia finished runner-up. Tanmayraj Mahanta and Chayang Changmai secured third place.

The Under-13 Girls' title was won by Tashni Gogoi, with Nafisa Rajiya finishing runner-up. Arohi Nath and Prapti Bhardwaj secured third place.

In the Under-11 Boys' event, Pratik Bhattacharya of Guwahati emerged champion, while Nilotpal Gohain of Duliajan finished runner-up. Shabib Ahmed (Sivasagar) and Tusya Aranyak Dutta (North Lakhimpur) shared third place.

The Under-11 Girls' title was won by Hiyaswi Brahma of North Lakhimpur, while Drishti Dey of Duliajan finished runner-up. Ayushi Gogoi and Nayanika Dutta secured third place.

Among the standout performers, Adiv Duwara and Adriti Sonowal, both from Dibrugarh, were honoured as the tournament's Most Promising Players.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Dibrugarh District Sports Officer Sami Saikia, DDSA Executive President Manas Jyoti Dutta, General Secretary Kamakhya Saikia, Treasurer Pranab Kabul Sonowal, Joint Secretaries Biswajyoti Bora and Anjan Baruah, Table Tennis Secretary Prashanta Kumar Dutta, and Chief Referee Biman Bhagawati, who presented the trophies and awards to the winners.

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