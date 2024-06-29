All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) appeal state government for regular payments

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sports Pensioners Association (AASPA) has made a fervent appeal to the state government, urging the prompt clearance of their pending dues and the regular disbursement of their pensions. The association has also requested a refund of Rs 9,400, which was deducted during the 2019-20 period. In a memorandum submitted to the Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam AASPA highlighted the financial difficulties faced by retired sports persons who rely heavily on their pension. Sankar Datta Lahkar, General Secretary, AASPA emphasized the hardship caused by irregular payments. “If the payments are not cleared on a monthly basis, they suffer a lot. So, we request the government to pay the pension regularly,” said Datta Lahkar.

