All Assam State Level Inter District Kickboxing Championship meets begin today in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Kickboxing Association (AKA), in collaboration with BMBB Commerce College, Patgaon, is going to organize the 10th All Assam State Level Inter School Kickboxing Championship and 6th All Assam State Level Inter District Kickboxing Championship at the college premises from Tuesday. All divisions of the World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) will be conducted in the inter school and inter district events which will take place in both boys and girls categories. Age groups will be from 4 to 40 years in both the events. The AKA will also hold its 20th AGM and 65th Technical Council Meeting on November 6 at the same venue.

