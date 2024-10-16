Shraddha Rangarh wins 4 medals at Asian Kickboxing Championship 2024

Phnom Penh: Shraddha Rangarh became the first Indian to win multiple medals (two gold and two silver) at Asian Kickboxing Championship 2024.

The competition was fierce, featuring top-notch athletes from across Asia, all of whom showcased remarkable skills and technique. Notably, rivals from Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines proved to be formidable contenders on the mat.

Reflecting on her historic achievement, Rangarh said, “I can’t even express the thrill and chills I felt. Every time I stepped onto the tatami, I had only one thing in my mind: win for India, win for India.”

She acknowledged her doubts going into the championship, especially with leading countries such as China, Chinese Taipei, Iraq, Iran, Indonesia, and the Philippines competing. “Things took a turn when I won my first event. That win gave me the confidence I needed to push forward,” she shared. IANS

