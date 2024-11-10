All Assam Tennis Association to Host Two ITF World Ranking Tournaments at Chachal Tennis Complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Tennis Association will host two ITF World Ranking Tennis Tournaments at Chachal Tennis complex this month. The first one will be ITF Masters 200 and will kick off on November 11. The second tournament ITF Juniors (J60) for boys and girls under 18 years will be held from November 18. The secretary of the All Assam Tennis Association Ankush Dutta informed the media that players from China, USA, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Japan, Hongkong, Hungary, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Korea, Luxembourg, Nederland, Australia, Kazakhstan, United Kingdom and Canada have confirmed their participation in the ITF Juniors (J60).

