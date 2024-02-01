All Assam U-14 Prize Money Cricket: City Cricket Coaching Centre win by 8 wickets against Machkhowa Cricket

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: City Cricket Coaching Centre won by 8 wickets against Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre in the All Assam U-14 Prize Money Cricket at the Latasil ground here today. Bhavmyanyu Baruah of Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre scored century in the match.
Brief scores: Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre 196 (37.2 overs), Bhavmyanyu Baruah 103 (96 balls, 4X16), Ishan Jain 25, Krish Neog 5-25, Arjun Bora 2-31, City Cricket Coaching Centre 197-2 (28.4 overs), Anurag Mahanta 77, Arjun Bora 65, Praneet Pagaria 2-31.
