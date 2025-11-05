All India Inter Railway Basketball Championship 2025 meet begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 48th All India Inter Railway Basketball Championship 2025 organised, by Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA), got under way at the Indoor Stadium in Maligaon on Monday. The championship was inaugurated by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, in presence of other senior officials and players. A total of 20 Men’s and 14 Women’s teams are participating in this year’s championship, bringing together more than 500 participants, including match officials, selectors and other officials. The competition kicked off with the Men’s Championship and it will be followed by Women’s competition which will begin on November 6.

