Goalpara's Bicycle Rally: Promoting Health and Environmental Care

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara District Sports Association (GDSA) in cooperation with the Chandan Shamala (CS) Library, a leading non-profit local organization organised on Sunday morning a bicycle rally with the caption 'Ride for earth-Ride for health.

Hundreds of participants ignoring incessant drizzling began ride from the DN Singha stadium and concluded it at the Bhatipara based office of the CS Library after covering main streets of the town.

The CS Library has been involved in social activities like free health camps, camp of robotics engineering coaching, organizing painting and drawing competitions and camps regularly among the students and other beneficiaries.

