Local Sports

Goalpara's Bicycle Rally: Promoting Health and Environmental Care

Goalpara District Sports Association and CS Library held a ‘Ride for Earth, Ride for Health’ bicycle rally on Sunday to promote fitness and awareness.
Goalpara's Bicycle Rally: Promoting Health and Environmental Care
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara District Sports Association (GDSA) in cooperation with the Chandan Shamala (CS) Library, a leading non-profit local organization organised on Sunday morning a bicycle rally with the caption 'Ride for earth-Ride for health.

Hundreds of participants ignoring incessant drizzling began ride from the DN Singha stadium and concluded it at the Bhatipara based office of the CS Library after covering main streets of the town.

The CS Library has been involved in social activities like free health camps, camp of robotics engineering coaching, organizing painting and drawing competitions and camps regularly among the students and other beneficiaries.

Also Read: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz set to play in South Korea exhibition

bicycle rally
Goalpara.

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com