All India Police Judo Cluster begins at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Director General of Police, Assam G P Singh inaugurated the 9th All India Police Judo Cluster at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here on Monday. The event saw the presence of D.G. Home Guards and Special DGP (HQ) Harmeet Singh along with senior Civil and Police officers, guests and renowned Sports Personalities. The week-long sporting event that commenced today will continue till June 30, featuring five martial arts disciplines: Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wushu, and Pencak Silat. During the opening ceremony, an oath was administered to the team captains, and the DGP unveiled the event’s iconic mascot, Luit.

