Angshuman Katoni hits ton in City Cricket Club’s win in in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Angshuman Katoni smashed ton as City Cricket Club thrashed Rangia Cricket Association by 124 runs in the last group league match of Intra Zonal Round in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship at the Judges Field here today. Invited to bat first, City Cricket Club posted 314-5 in their 40 overs. Angshuman took 107 balls to score 126 with the help of 14 boundaries and four sixes. Tarjinder Singh (75) and Hrishikesh Tamuli (63) also scored half centuries. In reply Rangia managed 190-8 in 39.3 overs. Habibullah (48) and Ratul Das (33) were the major contributors with bat while Shan Singh Rana bagged 3-52. Both the teams already entered into the final where they will face again on Monday.

