Ankurjyoti Club win by 90 runs in Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Ankurjyoti Club defeated BNC Cricket Coaching Centre by 90 runs in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament played at Nehru stadium here on Tuesday.

Ankurjyoti, elected to bat, put 235 on the board losing all wickets. While Varun Jajodia scored 51 runs from 67 balls, Simati Roy scored 39 runs. Rakesh Chandra Roy took 3-23. Jeet Seal and Beer Oniket Prasad shared two wickets each. BNC Cricket Coaching Centre were bowled out 145 in 36.4 overs. Md Mehdi Islam top scored with 33. D Sameer Agarwal, Vikram Rai and Rajesh Ray took 2 wickets each.

Tomorrow’s match - BNC Cricket Coaching Centre vs Gauhati Town Club.

