Bud Cricket Club lift Guwahati Premier Cricket League title defeats Stallion Club by 7 wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club lifted the 2nd Guwahati Premier Cricket League title defeating Stallion Club by 7 wickets in the final held at the Judges Field here on Sunday evening. The star of the final was Sarupam Purkayastha, who displayed an all-round performance in the game, bagging 2-17 and later contributing 54 runs during the run chase.

Stallion, invited to bat first, struggled throughout their innings, and the entire team were bowled out for 89 runs in 20 overs. Abhilash Gogoi, 4-10, came out with a good spell, and he got good support from Sarupam. Only three batters for Stallion scored double-digit runs, and they were Denish Das (25), Nihar Deka (13) and Roshan Alam (15 no).

In reply, Bud Cricket Club took just 10.5 overs to reach the target, losing 3 wickets. Sarupam, opening the innings with Erik Roy (14), needed 35 balls to score 54 and there were four boundaries and five over boundaries in his innings.

The closing ceremony was attended by Farokh Engineer, a former legend of Indian cricket, as the chief guest, along with Tridib Konwar, Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association; Naba Kamal Bhuyan, a former first-class cricketer and Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary of the of the BCCI. Champion Bud Cricket Club earned a cash award of Rs 5 lakh, and Stallion Cricket Club was richer by Rs 3 lakh. Two semi-finalist New Star Club and Gauhati Town Club were also awarded Rs 1 lakh each.

Individual Awards:

Man of the Final: Sarupam Purkayastha (Bud Cricket Club). Best batter of the meet: Joshua Ben (Stallion Cricket Club). Best bowler of the meet: Parvez Musharraf (New Star Club). Player of the meet: Sarupam Purkayastha (Bud Cricket Club).

