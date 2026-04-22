Ankurjyoti cruise to 51-run win in Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ankurjyoti Club registered a convincing 51-run victory over Nabajyoti Cricket Club in the 11th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Cricket Tournament at NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon, on Monday. The match was reduced to 32 overs per side due to a wet outfield.

Opting to bat, Ankurjyoti Club were bowled out for 123 in 27.2 overs, with Simanta Roy leading the charge with a solid 52 off 55 balls, including eight boundaries.

In reply, Nabajyoti Cricket Club were dismissed for 72 in 28.4 overs. Shubham Mazumder top-scored with 25 off 65 balls. Simanta Roy capped off an all-round performance with figures of 3 for 20, while Zeeshan Islam starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 7, including a hat-trick.

Tomorrow’s match: NFRSA vs Rhinoland C.C.

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