Annual General Meeting of Assam Olympic Association in Dibrugarh on September 22

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The next Annual General Meeting of the Assam Olympic Association will be held in Dibrugarh on September 22. The meeting will also constitute a 45-member Executive Council of the association for the year 2024-2028.

The election process to create the next executive council commenced on Saturday with the release of the Electoral Roll. The nomination paper submission period will open on Monday and run until September 5. The list of valid nominations will be published on September 6 and the date of withdrawal of nomination is September 7-9.

Final list of contesting candidates will be announced on September 10 and if requires election will be held during Annual General Meeting on September 22.

It should be noted that there are 45 members in the Assam Olympic Association’s executive council. The president, general secretary, and treasurer hold one post each. The remaining posts are: Senior vice president (2), vice president (10), joint secretary (6), assistant secretary (8) and executive council members (16). Two athletics representatives will also be the part of the next executive council.

Representatives of 33 State Sports Associations (4 each) and 34 District Sports Associations (2 each) will attend the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and the total number of votes are 200.

