Assam Olympic Association organizes signature campaign for Khel Ratna Lovlina Borgohain

GUWAHATI: The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) organized a special Signature Campaign to send best wishes to Khel Ratna Lovlina Borgohain who competes for gold in the Paris Olympics. The event, held in a city hotel today, witnessed scores of people signing on a flex wall and sending their best wishes to the ace boxer.

The event was attended by Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Water Resources; Information & Public Relations, etc, the Arjuna Awardee Monalisa Barua Mehta; the general secretary of AOA, Lakhya Konwar; the Secretary General of Boxing Federation of India Hemanta Kalita and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Pijush Hazarika said, “It is a moment of great pride for all of us in Assam that a girl from a remote village in Golaghat has been able to compete at the world stage and to have won an Olympic Medal for the country. Till Lovlina, Assam did not have an Olympic Champion but today, thanks to her brilliant effort, we have a medal. This is a matter of great pride for people of Assam. Today, we have got together here to send our best wishes to this boxing ace. I extend my heartiest wish and best of luck to Lovlina.

The event also witnessed felicitation of Sanjana Baruah from Jorhat who became the first Indian to become a Jury Member in the Shooting segment in the upcoming Paralympics. Renowned Swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika was also felicitated in the same function.

During the programme, an audio video presentation by the Assam Olympic Association was shown to the august audience to showcase the journey of India in the Olympics as well as highlighting prospects of the India in Paris. Another audio video presentation on Lovlina.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjuna Monalisa Barua Mehta, said, “This is a wonderful gesture by the Assam Olympic Association to encourage our athletes as well as other budding sporting talents of the future. Not only it will act as a morale booster to our hardworking athletes but it will also encourage our grassroot talent to take inspiration from this.”

Lakhya Konwar said, “ It is our good luck that a girl from Assam is competing in this Games as she aims to improve her performance of Bronze in Tokyo Olympics. I must also congratulate another girl from Assam, Pranamika Bora, who is in the support staff of the Indian contingent as Coach Mentor.”

Also Read: Guwahati City Chess Championship for Under-7, Under-11, and Under-15 Categories Concludes

Also watch: