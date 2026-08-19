Guwahati Royals clinch 33-run win and storm into Assam Premier League semis

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Sanjay Kumar Singh and Rohit Sen powered Guwahati Royals to a 33-run victory over Dibrugarh Warriors in the Assam Premier League at ACA stadium on Tuesday. The victory took the Royals back to the top of the points table with 12 points from nine matches and also secured their place in the semi-finals.

Put into bat, Guwahati Royals posted an imposing 184/8 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sen set the tone with a blistering 44 off 25 balls, smashing three fours and four sixes. Sanjay Kumar Singh then produced the Royals' top score, striking 61 off 38 deliveries with four fours and five sixes. Nipan Deka provided a superb finish with an unbeaten 30 off just 14 balls, while Gunjan Jyoti Deka added a quick 20 off 14 deliveries as the Royals reached 184/8.

In Dibrugarh's chase, Diwiz Pathak scored excellent 63 off 42 balls, Jay Borah contributed 30 off 29 deliveries, while Nasir Ullah added 17. However, the Royals continued to pick up wickets at crucial moments and restricted Dibrugarh to 151/9 in their 20 overs.

Man of the Match:

Sanjay Singh

(Scored 61 runs off 38 balls with

4 fours and

5 sixes)

Leading Run scorers:

Player M R HS AVG SR 50s

1. Bishal Saha 9 388 81 48.50 120.12 4

2. Rohit Sen 9 295 96 32.78 177.71 2

3. Sanjay Singh 7 275 81 45.83 145.50 3

4. Swarupam Purkayastha 9 272 99 45.33 139.49 2

5. Sibsankar Roy 9 268 62 33.50 129.47 1

6. Nihar Deka 9 254 72 28.22 122.71 1

7. Saurav Dihingia 9 254 64 42.33 106.28 2

8. Pradyun Saikia 8 244 68 40.67 155.41 2

9. Sumit Ghadigaonkar 9 237 107 33.86 136.21 1 1

10. Denish Das 9 235 72 39.17 135.06 3

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Shubham Kumar Gupta 9 31 16 4/17 11.50 5.94

2. Ayushman Malakar 9 29 16 3/27 17.81 9.83

3. Mohit Thakur 9 29 15 3/12 11.93 6.17

4. Bastab Roy 9 31.4 15 3/29 14.27 6.76

5. Deepak Gohain 9 34 15 3/11 15.73 6.94

6. Rajesh Prasad 8 26 13 3/14 13.54 6.77

7. Doikho Das 6 20 13 4/33 12.00 7.80

8. Siddhartha Baruah 9 27.1 11 3/15 14.64 5.93

9. Roshan Alam 9 34.5 11 3/16 20.27 6.40

10.Jitumoni Kalita 9 29 11 3/12 17.09 6.48

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