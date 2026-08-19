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Guwahati Royals clinch 33-run win and storm into Assam Premier League semis

Guwahati Royals beat Dibrugarh Warriors by 33 runs, with Sanjay Kumar Singh and Rohit Sen starring, to reclaim the Assam Premier League top spot.
Assam Premier League
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Guwahati: Sanjay Kumar Singh and Rohit Sen powered Guwahati Royals to a 33-run victory over Dibrugarh Warriors in the Assam Premier League at ACA stadium on Tuesday. The victory took the Royals back to the top of the points table with 12 points from nine matches and also secured their place in the semi-finals.

Put into bat, Guwahati Royals posted an imposing 184/8 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sen set the tone with a blistering 44 off 25 balls, smashing three fours and four sixes. Sanjay Kumar Singh then produced the Royals' top score, striking 61 off 38 deliveries with four fours and five sixes. Nipan Deka provided a superb finish with an unbeaten 30 off just 14 balls, while Gunjan Jyoti Deka added a quick 20 off 14 deliveries as the Royals reached 184/8.

In Dibrugarh's chase, Diwiz Pathak scored excellent 63 off 42 balls, Jay Borah contributed 30 off 29 deliveries, while Nasir Ullah added 17. However, the Royals continued to pick up wickets at crucial moments and restricted Dibrugarh to 151/9 in their 20 overs.

Man of the Match:

Sanjay Singh

(Scored 61 runs off 38 balls with

4 fours and

5 sixes)

Leading Run scorers:

Player                                            M   R      HS  AVG      SR         50s

1. Bishal Saha                  9   388     81    48.50  120.12       4

2. Rohit Sen                     9   295     96    32.78  177.71       2

3. Sanjay Singh                7   275     81    45.83  145.50       3

4. Swarupam Purkayastha 9   272     99    45.33  139.49       2

5. Sibsankar Roy              9   268     62    33.50  129.47       1

6. Nihar Deka                   9   254     72    28.22  122.71       1

7. Saurav Dihingia            9   254     64    42.33  106.28       2

8. Pradyun Saikia             8   244     68    40.67  155.41       2

9. Sumit Ghadigaonkar     9   237     107   33.86  136.21  1 1

10. Denish Das                9   235     72     39.17  135.06      3

Leading Wicket takers:

Player                                             MAT  OVR  WK  BBI              AVG        ECN

1. Shubham Kumar Gupta 9       31   16  4/17  11.50       5.94

2. Ayushman Malakar       9       29   16  3/27  17.81       9.83

3. Mohit Thakur                 9       29   15  3/12  11.93       6.17

4. Bastab Roy                  9      31.4  15  3/29   14.27       6.76

5. Deepak Gohain             9      34    15  3/11    15.73       6.94

6. Rajesh Prasad              8       26   13  3/14  13.54       6.77

7. Doikho Das                  6       20   13  4/33  12.00       7.80

8. Siddhartha Baruah        9       27.1 11  3/15   14.64       5.93             

9.  Roshan Alam                              9       34.5 11  3/16   20.27       6.40

10.Jitumoni Kalita             9       29     11  3/12 17.09       6.48

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Dibrugarh Warriors
Guwahati Royals
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