Dibrugarh Warriors clinch Assam Premier League semifinal spot with win over Jorhat Stallions

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Warriors became the first semifinalists of the Assam Premier League after completing a five-wicket victory over Jorhat Stallions at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Chasing 133 to win, Dibrugarh reached the target in 18.2 overs losing five wickets.

After opting to field, Dibrugarh’s bowlers kept Jorhat under pressure from the outset. Nihar Narah was dismissed for a duck before captain Swarupam Purkayastha briefly counter-attacked with 22 off 14 balls. Rajveer Singh scored 26 off 33 deliveries. However Jorhat still managed to reach 132/8 in their 20 overs thanks to a fine knock from Rajjakudin Ahmed who scored 30. Ranjan Bikash Das and Jitumoni Kalita led the bowling effort with three wickets apiece.

In reply, Diwiz Pathak and Rituraj Biswas put together a crucial partnership for the second-wicket. Pathak scored 31 off 26 balls, while Rituraj anchored the chase with a well-made 38 off 37 deliveries.

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