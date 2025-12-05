Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Barua Reach Guwahati Masters Quarters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Barua gave the home crowd reason to cheer as they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Yonex-Sunrise Guwahati Masters Super 100 at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

Ashmita Chaliha secured her spot after a grueling three-set battle against Anmol Kharb, bouncing back from a first-game deficit to win 16-21, 21-10, 21-12. Similarly, Isharani Barua was pushed to the limit but emerged victorious against Sreya Lele with a scoreline of 21-13, 10-21, 21-12.

Joining them in the quarterfinals is World Junior Championship runner-up Tanvi Sharma, who defeated her Thai opponent in straight sets, 21-17, 23-2

