Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 meet in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: All Assam Tennis Association will host the Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 years at its complex here from May 6. Players from China, Korea, Thailand and host India have already confirmed their participation in the competition. The Asian Tennis Federation has appointed Somnath Manna of West Bengal as the Referee and Ankush Dutta as the Director of the meet.

