Local Sports

Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 meet in Guwahati

All Assam Tennis Association will host the Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 years at its complex here from May 6.
Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 meet in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: All Assam Tennis Association will host the Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 years at its complex here from May 6.  Players from China, Korea, Thailand and host India have already confirmed their participation in the competition. The Asian Tennis Federation has appointed Somnath Manna of West Bengal as the Referee and Ankush Dutta as the Director of the meet.

Also Read: 3 Assam players in race for double crown in AITA Championship Series Tennis

Also Watch:             

Guwahati
Asian Junior Tennis Tournament

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com