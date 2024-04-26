3 Assam players in race for double crown in AITA Championship Series Tennis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandogya T Pathak, Eashandeep Boro and Nayeem Hussain of Assam will fight for the double crown in the AITA Championship Series Tennis at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here tomorrow. All of them won titles in the doubles events of the competition and also entered into the final in their respective singles event. The singles final will be held on Friday.

Results of Doubles finals: Boys U-12: Eashandeep Boro (As)/Nivaan Patel (Gj) beat Prashant Borah (As) / Aryan Bharali (As) 6-4, 6-0. Girls under 14: Nayeem Hussain (As) / Arisha M Choudhury (As) beat Prapti Baruah (As) /Sheevali Gogoi (As) 6-0, 6-3. Boys under 14: Chandogya T Pathak (As) / Nibras Hussain (As) beat Rik Rout (As) / Chandra Sekhar Mohanty (As) 6-3, 6-2.

