Assam players dominate in AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Players from Assam dominated in the AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls held at the Chachal Tennis complex here today. Prashantdeep Borah, Nibras Hussain and Eashandeep Boro from Assam reached the semi finals along with Nivaan Patel of Gujrat in the Boys U-12 category. In the boys under 14 singles event Chandogya T Pathak, Samaksh Sharma, Afnan Ahmed and Ayyan Rehman, all from Assam, stormed into the semi-finals. Earlier in the girls under 14 years singles event Debasmita Roy, Prapti Baruah and Nayeem Hussain from Assam along with Priyangshi Chatterjee of West Bengal have booked their berth in the last-four stage.

