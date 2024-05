Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament, an International event for boys and girls U-14 years, will start on Monday at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal in the city. Altogether 28 boys and 29 girls, all from India, will participate in the tournament.

Also Read: Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14 meet in Guwahati

Also Watch: