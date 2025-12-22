ASMITA East Zone Girls’ Sub-Junior Hockey League: Odisha register massive 50-0 win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Odisha produced a dominant performance to thrash Tripura 50-0 in the ASMITA East Zone Girls’ Sub-Junior Hockey League match played at Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium here on Sunday. The contest was one-sided from the outset, with Odisha completely outclassing their opponents in all departments. The highlight of the match came in the third quarter, during which Odisha scored as many as 17 goals, underlining their overwhelming superiority.

In the other match of the day, hosts Assam suffered a 12-0 defeat at the hands of Mizoram.

Earlier, the tournament got underway with a brief opening ceremony attended by Ankur Bharali, Director of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department; Ananya Sarma, Assistant Director of the Sports Authority of India, Guwahati; Subodh Malla Barua, Vice President of the Assam Olympic Association; and Tapan Das, President of Assam Hockey.

