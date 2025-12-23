ASMITA East Zone Sub-Junior Girls Hockey Tournament: Odisha, Mizoram in final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Odisha and Mizoram advanced to the final of the ASMITA East Zone Sub-Junior Girls Hockey Tournament after registering victories in their second group league matches at the Tayabulla Hockey Stadium here on Monday. In their second group match, Odisha thrashed Assam 14-1, while Mizoram recorded a massive 28-0 win over Tripura in the day’s second encounter. There will be no matches on Tuesday. The remaining group league matches are scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the final and the bronze medal playoff on Thursday.

