Local Sports

ASMITA East Zone Sub-Junior Girls Hockey Tournament: Odisha, Mizoram in final

Odisha and Mizoram reached the ASMITA East Zone Sub-Junior Girls Hockey final after big wins over Assam and Tripura. Finals on Thursday.
ASMITA Junior Girls Hockey Championship
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Odisha and Mizoram advanced to the final of the ASMITA East Zone Sub-Junior Girls Hockey Tournament after registering victories in their second group league matches at the Tayabulla Hockey Stadium here on Monday. In their second group match, Odisha thrashed Assam 14-1, while Mizoram recorded a massive 28-0 win over Tripura in the day’s second encounter. There will be no matches on Tuesday. The remaining group league matches are scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the final and the bronze medal playoff on Thursday.

Also Read: Sunrise Athletic Club lift Guwahati Football Premier League title

Odisha
ASMITA East Zone Sub-Junior Girls Hockey Tournament

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com