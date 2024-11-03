Sports achieves revolutionary growth under PM Modi, Assam benefiting as well: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the final match of the prize money football tournament organized by the North Balijan Chah Bagicha Chah Community Morcha, in collaboration with the Dinjan Mandal Chah Community Morcha and the people of Balijan on Saturday.

Sonowal’s presence at Balijan South Playground energised the players and heightened the crowd’s excitement as Young Boys FC faced off against Balijan South FC in the tournament’s final game.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal emphasised the importance placed on increasing participation among children and youth.

“Over the last two years, Assam and the Northeast have witnessed significant transformation along with the rest of India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sonowal said.

“Since the beginning of the BJP regime, Assam’s sports sector has achieved remarkable success. The successful organisation of various national and international tournaments has established Assam as a key sports hub.”

Sarbananda Sonowal also highlighted the state government’s ambitious steps, guided by the state sports policy, which have laid a strong foundation for growth and development in the sector.

“Football is a popular sport in Assam and the Northeast. To further boost enthusiasm for the game, Guwahati hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Many of our football players have achieved remarkable success nationwide,” said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was then the CM.

“I believe there is a need for a strong policy to support this momentum. Assam’s ‘Khel Maharat’ initiative has created an excellent platform for players, as we see in today’s competition. The people of Balijan extend their gratitude to the organisers,” Sarbananda Sonowal added.

Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal was joined by MLA of Lahowal, Binod Hazarika; the Chairman of Assam Petro Chemicals Limited, Bikul Deka; the Chairman, Assam State Housing Board (ASHB), Pulak Gohain, the Chairman, Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA), Ashim Hazarika, and Niranjan Saikia, along with Dibrugarh Chah Morcha, President, Pran Tanti and the Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Rituparna Baruah, were among those present at the event.

