PM Modi hails Belgium, Netherlands for hosting Hockey World Cup 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Belgium for co-hosting the recently concluded Hockey World Cup 2026, while also praising the Indian men’s and women’s teams for their outings in the global showpiece.

PM Modi addressed the media after his meeting with Belgium PM Bart De Wever in New Delhi, as he praised Belgium and the Netherlands for hosting the tournament, where Germany won the men’s title, while Argentina clinched the women’s crown.

“Belgium and the Netherlands hosted the Hockey World Cup last month. I congratulate you on this great event,” Modi said in his address to his Belgian counterpart.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also reserved praise for the Indian men’s and women’s teams. “I also appreciate the hard work and dedication of my players,” he said about the Indian teams. IANS

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