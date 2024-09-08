Assam Advances to Semi-Finals in Senior and Junior Categories at North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Team Championships

GUWAHATI: Assam stormed into the semi finals in both senior and junior categories in the North East Zone Inter State Badminton Team Championships which got under way at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in the city on Saturday. In the senior event Assam men team defeated Meghalaya 3-0 in the quarter final and the women ‘s team also registered victory by identical margin against the same opponent. In the junior event Assam boys team won against Nagaland by 2-0 and the girls team beat Meghalaya also by 2-0.

Results (qtrs): Women- 1st Singles- Isharani Baruah beat Elsarica Umdor 21-9 21-12. 2nd singles Mayuri Barman bt Sheetal Joshi 21-1 21-6. Doubles: Manali Bora and Isharani Baruah bt Sheetal Joshi and Sonnal Joshi 21-6 21-11.

Men: 1st singles-Orijit Chaliha bt Mebanker Chullai 21-11 21-11. 2nd singles-Himanish Das bt Gitchiak Bregim Sangma 21-13, 21-11. Doubles- Iman Sonowal and Suraj Goala bt Mebanker Chullai and Deilang Nongpluh 21-7 21-18.

Girls: Singles-Shantipriya Hazarika bt Sneha Chettri 21-6 21-8. Doubles: Shantipriya Hazarika and Bhavishya Changmai bt Sneha Chettri and Shimtihun Lyngdoh 21-6, 21-4. Boys: Singles- Alvir Aman bt Yohenba Singh 21-11, 21-8. Doubles- Shubhankar Dutta and Animesh Gogoi bt Nchatu Herie and Chishi Bovi 21-6 and 21- 12.

