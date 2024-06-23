Assam Armwrestlers Honored for Stellar Performance at All India Armwrestling Championship

GUWAHATI: Five armwrestlers of the State were felicitated in the city on Saturday for their magnificent performance in the recently concluded All India Armwrestling Championship at Duliajan. The felicitation programme was held at the Gauhati Press Club and was organized by Evolution, the power gym. The five armwrestlers who were felicitated on Saturday were Nilufar Ahmed, Nisha Das, Kasturi Sarma, Harshbardhan Gogoi and Dechita Hazarika for winning the overall prestigious title champion of champions 2024 in the meet. The performance also helped them to qualify for the Asian and World Armwrestling Championship. The Asian Championship will be held in Bengaluru in July and Greece will host the World Meet in September.

