Assam athletes win 8 medals on day I in East Zone Junior Athletics Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam athletes won eight medals on the opening day of the East Zone Junior Athletics Championship which got under way at Bhubaneswar on Monday. Among the eight medals, two are gold, one silver and five bronze.

Medal winners: Gold-Sangmir Teronpi (women 5000m), Pahi Keot (women 1500m).Silver-Krishanu Kumar (High Jump). Bronze: Hiya Barua (60m), Rishi Hazarika (100m), Snigdha Pratim Konwar (Shot Put), Parthapratim Buragohain (Shot Put) and Swarnamjyoti Bora (Triathlon).

